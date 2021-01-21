Argentina ended 2020 making history by becoming the largest country in Latin America to decriminalize abortion under all its causes. The South American nation signed into law the project of voluntary interruption of pregnancy until the 14th week of gestation presented by President Alberto Fernández. In this way, it transformed into law a claim of several years made by Argentine women. In this edition of La Entrevista, we spoke with Congresswoman Gabriela Cerruti, who played a key role in the debate that took place in the Chamber of Deputies.

.