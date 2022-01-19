In France 24 we interviewed the pre-candidate for the presidential elections in Colombia for the coalition of the Historical Pact. Francia Márquez has a long history as an activist, recognized in 2018, when she received the Goldman Prize, considered the Nobel Prize for the environment. Now, in politics, with his movement I am because we are, he seeks to defeat the coalition’s consultation. If she is the candidate and ends up winning the elections, Márquez would become the first Afro-descendant president in the country’s history.

.