From the businessman’s arrest in Japan to his incredible escape to Lebanon at the end of December 2019, the Carlos Ghosn case has stunned the world. Since then, the Ghosn couple have lived in Beirut under an international arrest warrant. In this edition of The Interview, the former CEO of Renault-Nissan, who claims to have lived “thirteen months of hell in Japan”, recalls his extraordinary legal process.

After the “ordeal that lasted thirteen months”, Carlos and Carole Ghosn live “a new and completely different life” in Lebanon. In an interview with France 24, the wife of the former CEO of Renault-Nissan who tried to win the support of France to the highest peak of the state, said she was “shocked” by those who turned their backs on her husband. Affected by not being able to leave Lebanese territory, Carole Ghosn denounces this measure as “unfair”.

Carlos Ghosn affirms for his part that he was “sacrificed for the sake of good relations between France and Japan”, and recalls, however, that he benefited for many years from the confidence of the French State when he was at the head of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. . He also regrets that this situation has resulted in “the destruction of the Alliance, the decline of Renault and the decline of Nissan.”

Today, the former director general says he is “serene” in front of the meeting with the delegation of French magistrates and investigators that will take place in Beirut on May 31, a meeting “that he has always wanted.” He insists on the importance of the presumption of innocence, but denounces a “gesture of presumption of guilt.” He claims that the Versailles evenings of which he is accused were “known” and that “everything was very transparent”.