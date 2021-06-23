Current consumption and production patterns are not sustainable for the planet. Many climate scientists and biologists believe that we are on the way to the collapse of civilization and that it may be too late to change course. In this edition of La Entrevista we talk about this issue with Flavia Broffoni, political scientist and environmental activist, co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion movement in Argentina and author of the book ‘Extinction, the survival of humanity at stake’. .



