Following repeated calls from Kiev for more Western heavy weaponry, several countries, including the UK, US and Germany, have pledged to send battle tanks to the Ukrainian front lines. In an interview with France 24, Ihor Zhovkva, a top adviser to President Volodimir Zelensky, urged Western countries to deliver long-range missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine, further assuring that he expected “positive results very soon.”

When asked about the possibility of using long-range missiles to attack Crimea, Zhovkva replied that kyiv has “all rights to attack any military target on the territory of Ukraine.” “We never intend to target anything that is not in the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” Zelensky’s top adviser added, reiterating that “Ukraine’s borders as of October 24, 1991 also included Crimea.”

