El Salvador is the safest country in Latin America. At least, that is the speech that President Nayib Bukele makes to support his policies with which he seeks to end gang violence. But his methods have generated controversy among the international community and public opinion. In this edition of La Interview we talked with the Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, about the current situation in the Central American country under the Bukele Administration.

#Interview #Félix #Ulloa #Bukelemania #world #image #generates #sympathy #criticism