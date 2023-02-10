In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with the Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa. Within the framework of the territorial control plan and the emergency regime to fight against violence by gangs or criminal groups promoted by President Nayib Bukele, which has received criticism and complaints of human rights violations, the vice president affirms that ” Since the state of emergency was decreed, not a single guarantee of public liberties has ever been affected.”

#Interview #Félix #Ulloa #emergency #regime #affected #constitutional #guarantees #Salvador