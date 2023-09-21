





12:59 Iranian women in the last year have faced increased repression for not wearing the Islamic veil. © France 24

In Iran, the death of the young Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, a year ago, marked a before and after in the country’s history. Women have lost their fear to confront and challenge the Islamic government and even some men have joined the movement and have taken to the streets to protest for the dignity of all. In The Interview, Fariba Ehsan, president of the Iranian Association for Human Rights, explains what has changed this year, delves into the challenges that Iranian women still face and highlights the influence that social protests from Tehran have had on the rest of the world. countries that also live under regimes that limit women’s freedoms.