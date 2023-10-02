In The Interview on France 24 we spoke with the Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, within the framework of the G77+China summit that took place in mid-September in Havana, Cuba. Together with him we talked about the historic decision of Xiomara Castro’s Executive to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan as well as the war in Ukraine, the security plan promoted by the Honduran president or migration to the United States.

#Interview #Enrique #Reina #important #Honduras #recognized #principle #China