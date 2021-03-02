In this broadcast of The Interview we spoke with Elio Morillo, operations engineer for Perseverance (the rover launched by NASA to the planet Mars), amid the euphoria caused by his presence on the red planet and the sending of the first images. During the conversation, the expert explained a little about the mission, which will last approximately 10 years, in which they hope to collect samples and build the architecture for sending humans to the planet in the future. This particular mission focuses on the ‘Jezero’ crater and looks for traces of microscopic life at the site. .