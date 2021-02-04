



According to data from the National Center for Historical Memory, the conflict in Colombia has left some 262,000 dead, 80,000 missing, 8 million displaced and some 37,000 kidnapped between 1958 and 2016. Many of these crimes were perpetrated by the former FARC guerrilla. Recently, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) indicted eight former commanders of this former guerrilla group for war crimes and crimes against humanity. In this edition of La Entrevista, we spoke with Eduardo Cifuentes Muñoz, president of the JEP, to learn more about this decision.