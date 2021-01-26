These days we are witnessing the tenth anniversary of the so-called Arab Spring, between December 2010 and March 2011, countries in North Africa and the Middle East experienced massive citizen protests demanding the end of anti-democratic government systems. The protests began in Tunisia and spread throughout the region, causing the fall of leaders who had been in power for decades. In this edition of La Entrevista, we analyze this issue with Eduard Soler Lecha, doctor in international relations, specialist in issues of the Arab world and the Middle East.

.