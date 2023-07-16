‘Ecoanxiety’ refers to the catastrophic vision of the planet’s environmental situation and how it endangers the existence of life. The new generations suffer more from ‘eco-anxiety’ because there is also more awareness of the climate crisis. In The Interview we talked with Mercé Conangla, psychologist, writer and president of the Emotional Ecology Foundation. Conangla gave us clues on how to better address the situation of the planet from the media and from daily actions.

#Interview #Ecoanxiety #climate #crisis #affects #mental #health