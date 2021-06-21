







The special envoy of the European Union (EU) for peace in Colombia, Eamon Gilmore, is on tour in the country to review the implementation of the peace accords between the Government and the former FARC guerrilla, signed in 2016. The diplomat He pointed out that the country is a much more peaceful place since the Agreement, but that much remains to be implemented. Gilmore told France 24 that one of the great concerns of the EU is the murder of social leaders and ex-combatants, which seems to have no end. Regarding the deaths of protesters since April 28 of this year, the special envoy, also the EU representative for Human Rights, declared himself concerned and said that the bloc is demanding accountability and investigations to clarify what happened.