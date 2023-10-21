





11:34 File: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks while attending a joint press conference with Germany’s Foreign Minister following their talks in Kiev on September 11, 2023. AFP – EFREM LUKATSKY

In the France 24 Interview, we speak with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who accompanies us from kyiv. We address the impact that the outbreak of war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas has had on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We also talked about the support expressed by the Kiev Government for Israel, to which the minister assures that there is sympathy for civilians on both sides of the conflict. Finally, we also talked about what it means for the war in Ukraine that support for this country is no longer as strong in the United States Congress.