





12:31 p.m. The interview © France 24

In this edition of The Interview we talked with the Brazilian philosopher, writer and journalist Djamila Ribeiro, author of books such as ‘Little Anti-Racist Manual’ and ‘Who’s Afraid of Black Feminism?’. Ribeiro addressed the oppression and multiple barriers faced by the black population in Brazil, and how the racial struggle is not only for blacks, but for all of society, including whites. On the other hand, the author talks about black feminist activism, to which she belongs since her childhood.