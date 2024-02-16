France 24 spoke to former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph, current leader of the opposition party Engagés pour le Développement (Committed to Development). He denounced the decision of interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry to remain in power beyond February 7, the date on which he had promised to relinquish it. Joseph stated that Henry's argument that the security situation prevents elections from being held is simply a pretext to cling to power.

“Ariel Henry is inciting a civil war in Haiti, which the population is trying to avoid,” Joseph told France 24 from the country's capital, Port-au-Prince. “It is a critical situation in which we have a former prime minister who is trying to stay despite being rejected by the entire population,” he added.

Henry had promised that elections would be held and that he would leave power on February 7, 2024. He later announced that he would not resign, arguing that the security situation did not allow elections to be held.

“It is your responsibility to provide security in Haiti,” Joseph said when asked about the situation in the country. “So Mr. Ariel Henry's only motivation is to stay in power as long as possible.”

'We are asking the people to protest peacefully'

“We are calling for a general mobilization in Haiti to demand that Ariel Henry leave the position he illegally occupies,” Joseph said. “Therefore, we are urging people to peacefully protest for Ariel Henry to leave,” he said, adding that he is not in favor of sending a multinational force to Haiti.

Joseph continued to react to a police report describing alleged links between Henry and the assassins of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The assassination was carried out by an armed commando on the night of July 6 to 7, 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, without his bodyguards intervening.

Joseph said he believes Henry is “trying to turn the Justice system into an instrument of repression, reversing the accusation and applying it to those who were close to Jovenel Moïse.”

He continued: “But that won't work. Everyone knows it, every report says that there is a close link between Ariel Henry and Felix Baggio, the man in charge of the operation. Therefore, we believe that when we have a strong judicial system in Haiti, justice will be done.”