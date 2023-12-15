





13:50 French senator Cédric Perrin, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

France 24 spoke with Senator Cédric Perrin, president of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French Senate and member of the political party Les Républicains. Perrin addressed current geopolitical issues such as Israel's war in Gaza, highlighting France's clear condemnation of attacks on the civilian population and underscoring Israel's right to self-defense, but calling for restraint due to the high number of civilian casualties. He also referred to the situation in Ukraine and the Sahel region in Africa, among other topics.