Two of Ceci Flores' children disappeared in Mexico: the first in 2015, the second in 2019. It was then that she founded the collective 'Searching Mothers of Sonora', with which she is dedicated to searching not only for her children, but also to other missing people. Ceci Flores has just published her book 'Searching Mother. Chronicle of Despair' (Fondo Blanco Editorial), which she presented at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, where France 24 interviewed her.

