The work of Colombian reporter Catalina Lobo-Guerrero, entitled ‘The Rest of the Revolution, Chronicles from the bowels of a wounded Venezuela’, collects her experiences as a journalist in this country after the death of Hugo Chávez. The journalist recounts the difficult moments she lived during the years that she worked as a correspondent for national and international media such as The New York Times and The Guardian, between 2012 and 2015. In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with this author about the experiences captured in your book. .

#Interview #Catalina #LoboGuerrero #wrote #book #journalist #resident