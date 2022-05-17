











05:10

In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with the French essayist, film director and journalist Caroline Fourest, who presented her most recent work ‘Offended Generation: From the Cultural Police to the Thought Police’ at the Buenos Aires Book Fair. In conversation with Natalio Cosoy, correspondent for France 24 in Argentina, Fourest exposes her perspective regarding what the future holds for the new generations and her vision of the political and socioeconomic world, among other topics.