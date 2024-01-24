





13:12 Carlos Páez, survivor of the Andes tragedy, plays his father in the film 'The Snow Society', about the historical event. © France 24

Carlos Páez was 19 years old when the plane he was traveling in fell over the Andes. He spent 72 days in the mountains waiting to be rescued, in events that inspired the film 'The Snow Society', which this Monday was nominated for two Academy Awards. Páez spoke on France 24 about his experience in the film playing his own father and the moments of what happened, which he remembers 51 years later.