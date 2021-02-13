Carles Puigdemont is considered one of the central figures of the Catalan independentistas. He was president of the Generalitat of Catalonia in 2016 and in October 2017 he carried out a self-determination referendum – not recognized by the Spanish central government – which resulted in a ‘yes’ victory. Due to the legal proceedings opened against him as a result of the independence initiative, he moved to Belgium and was elected as a MEP in 2019. The Spanish authorities ask to lift his parliamentary immunity, while he denounces a “political persecution” of Madrid. .