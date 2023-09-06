





11:26 Camila Arce belongs to the first generation of the 1990s that was able to grow up with HIV from the treatment with antiretrovirals. © France 24

In an interview with France 24, Camila Arce, artist and HIV-positive activist, shares her process since birth with taking antiretrovirals to prevent more diseases associated with HIV, which was transmitted to her vertically. This type of transmission occurs from an HIV-positive person to her child during pregnancy, childbirth or lactation. This condition forced her to live part of her adolescence in silence due to the stigmatization and lack of education that existed in the 90s. Arce is today a benchmark for the first generation with HIV who was able to grow up with adequate support and treatment.