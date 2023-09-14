





11:11 A representation of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin on a computer motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. © Given Ruvic / REUTERS

“Bitcoin is a threat to certain countries.” This is the thesis developed by Nastasia Hadjadji, journalist and author of the book ‘No Cripto. How has bitcoin captivated the planet?’. In this interview, she explains the volatility of crypto assets and the banking crisis that has allowed bitcoin to become more useful since 2014. Likewise, she pointed out that the sector, in the last year, has suffered a massive drop in platforms, which means a risk for the investments of many people.