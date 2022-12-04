The human rights defender, Bianca Jagger, continues her battle against the political repression of the Government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, where several bishops and priests are imprisoned and the Catholic Church is suspected of supporting the opposition. In an interview with France 24, Jagger appealed directly to Pope Francis, asking him to “condemn” the acts of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife.

