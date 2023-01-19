France 24 spoke with Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch, which recently published its annual report. Although the document reveals the bleak picture of a world torn apart by multiple crises, our guest believes that the attacks perpetrated against democratic institutions, such as in Brazil, show the “desperation of autocrats, despots and warlords who are beginning to lose power”, in addition, he adds that “there are cracks in the autocratic armor of the Chinese government.”

Speaking to France 24 from London, Hassan said the global response to the war in Ukraine “has shown us what is possible when governments come together and fight against the seizure of power by autocrats and widespread violations of human rights”.

On Ukraine, “we have seen the international community use essentially all the tools in its arsenal to ensure that there is justice and accountability, to ensure that human rights violations stop,” he continued.

“It is a really encouraging precedent that has been set for the future,” he concluded, while advising that “we must ensure that it applies to other conflicts and crises around the world.”