As relations between Iran and the US continue to deteriorate, France 24 spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who warned that “any tension between the US and Iran and between countries in the region will It will reflect negatively on Iraq.” Expressing his hope that a new meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran will be held in Baghdad “in the coming weeks”, he said the two countries were “eager to resume these meetings under Iraqi auspices.”

While stating that “Iraq does not need combat troops,” the prime minister said his country needs the cooperation of the US-led international coalition and all countries involved in the fight against terrorism, adding that “the groups are threatening the security of the entire region”.

With the Iraqi prime minister in France for energy and security talks with President Emmanuel Macron, Sudani hailed his visit as a “paradigm shift in Iraq-France relations,” which have taken a “strategic path through signing of a strategic partnership agreement.