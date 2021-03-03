According to a study presented by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Covid-19 pandemic caused a 10-year setback in the participation of women in the labor market. Alicia Bárcena, executive director of the organization, pointed out during a conversation with France 24 that this increase in unemployment responds to an increase in the demand for home care coupled with the fact that the pandemic affected sectors such as commerce; among them the informal, tourism and manufacturing, which have a large number of women. .