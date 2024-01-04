We spoke with one of the most important Latin American entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley: Alexander Torrenegra, a Colombian businessman who has left his mark on the digital landscape. Co-founder of technology companies such as Voice123, Bunny Studio and CEO of Torre, our guest has led initiatives that revolutionize the way voice-over, online services and remote work are approached. The latter being the topic we address in The Interview.

