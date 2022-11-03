What is speciesism? According to Alessandra Fernandes, our guest in this edition of The Interview, “it could be said that speciesism is a discrimination that occurs in those subjects who do not belong to a certain species.” Fernandes is an animal rights activist with a career spanning more than 10 years. Together with her we address the edges that surround speciesism, social injustices and the relationship between the different movements and activisms of today.

