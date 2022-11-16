Argentine President Alberto Fernández spoke to France 24 after being a guest speaker at the Paris Peace Forum, which took place on November 11-12 this year. Fernández also participated in a discussion table with French President Emmanuel Macron, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and members of the Venezuelan opposition.

When President Alberto Fernández was asked if he believed there was a new opportunity for dialogue between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, the president was hopeful.

There have been “important steps” toward new talks, he said, noting that members of the opposition who previously rejected any negotiations with the Maduro regime have begun to appear.

But Venezuela is still suffering from the drastic economic sanctions introduced by former US President Donald Trump, Fernández said.

The sanctions introduced by Trump “were really brutal,” he said, adding that Venezuela was ultimately left isolated and impoverished, causing millions of people to flee. The Biden administration, by contrast, is taking a “more reasonable view,” he said.