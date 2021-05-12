In this edition of La Entrevista we talk about bullying and school violence, about an emblematic case that shook Colombia and that has just had a new episode in Justice. In August 2014, Sergio Urrego was 16 years old when he decided to kill himself. His death occurred after having suffered, due to his sexual orientation, constant discrimination, persecution and violence by the authorities of the school where he was studying. Alba Reyes, Sergio’s mother, told France 24 the details of this case that continues to shake Colombia.

On April 30, a judge sentenced Amanda Azucena Castillo, former rector of the Castillo Campestre Gymnasium school, where Sergio Urrego was studying, to 10 years and eight months in prison. She was found responsible for the crimes of false reporting against a specific person and concealment, alteration or destruction of material evidence. A decision that, although many consider a historic conviction, can be appealed for his defense.

.

#Interview #Alba #Reyes #mother #Sergio #Urrego #sons #case #evidenced #discrimination #adults