





Agustín Rossi, chief of staff of the Government of Alberto Fernández in Argentina and candidate for vice president of Sergio Massa, in an interview with France 24.

Agustín Rossi is Chief of Staff of the Government of Alberto Fernández in Argentina and candidate for vice president of Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy. Rossi spoke with France 24 about the differences that may exist between the Fernández Administration and an eventual Massa presidency. In addition, he criticized the Libertad Avanza candidate, Javier Milei, for his positions on Human Rights. Among other issues, Rossi said that Argentina should not stop extracting hydrocarbons or mining “because that generates an environmental risk,” since the country needs them for its development.