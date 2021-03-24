In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with Arcadio ‘Ady’ del Valle, an artist who sets aesthetic standards apart in a universe where precisely the image is a key factor. ‘Ady’ is a plus size model who in recent years has challenged stereotypes about beauty, her breakthrough in the fashion industry pulverizes the traditional limits and physical canons of the world. His photos are bold and with an unusual style. Show your physique without filters, breaking all prejudices related to the body. .

#Interview #Ady #del #Valle #purpose #inspire #people #love #body