





11:57 France 24 interview with Carlos Verissimo Storace to analyze the results of the elections in Taiwan.

In this edition of The Interview we spoke with Carlos Verissimo Storace, foreign policy analyst, to talk about the result of the first relevant elections in 2024 in the world. The Taiwanese once again gave their confidence to the most pro-independence option on the political board and the reactions, both in Beijing and Washington, were immediate. Despite this context, Verissimo continues to see the threat of a war conflict as far away: “We are far from a war and a unification.”