The former regional president Pedro Antonio Sánchez enters the courts in one of the hearings of the ‘Auditorio case’. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

His report was already forceful and his words during the hearing were no less. The member of the General Intervention of the State Administration who prepared the report in which compliance with the law was analyzed in the contracting and construction process of the Auditorium Theater of Puerto Lumbreras, as well as in the granting and justification of a subsidy of six million euros for the regional Administration, appeared on Tuesday before the court prosecuting this case, which keeps former regional president Pedro Antonio Sánchez on the bench. This expert, throughout his intervention, drew attention to “multiple irregularities” existing in the procedure. He maintained that, in his opinion, the aid “should not have been granted” and remarked that, as the work was developed, “the company should have been paid less money.”

The expert stressed before the court that in the file there is “no document accrediting the ownership of the land where the Auditorium Theater was going to be built.” In addition, the project that was presented to obtain the subsidy of six million from the Ministry of Culture, he stressed, “was a simple preliminary project that did not meet the requirement of being executed, as required by the Community.”

To questions from the prosecutor, this expert also explained that there is no document in the file that proves how the architect Lejarraga was hired and if he was paid. Regarding the ideas contest, this professional recognized that, as already ruled by a contentious-administrative resolution, it was in accordance with the law. He stressed, however, that there was no information in the file on the reasons that led to his call. “If those three basic projects had already been drawn up, it does not seem clear why the ideas contest was held and if it was already known to whom it was going to be given.”

The expert also stressed, as he already did in his report, that this major project was not publicized “when, due to its total amount, it was mandatory to publish both the tender and the award.”

The expert also referred to the modified project that allowed the work of the Lumbrerense auditorium to remain unfinished. This expert stressed that, in his opinion, this modified project should not have been approved and that it violates the contract law. “The company should have been paid less money,” he said. To questions from the defenses, however, the professional acknowledged that he had not had access to that modification and that his report was based on the information provided by the official expert.

On the morning of this Tuesday, one of the construction managers that the construction company Ecisa had in the project also testified before the Court. This witness asserted that one of the certificates that had apparently been initialed with his name and signature was made without his knowledge and when he was no longer around.