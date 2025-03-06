Alfa Centauri is the closest star system. It is currently 4.3 light years, but according to experts, it is moving in our direction and it is expected to reach its closest point in about 28,000 years. In addition, according to the results of a study available in Arxiv, Parent for pairs, Alfa Centauri would be “spitting” a large amount of material to the outside, even in our direction. If the implications of the simulations developed by the authors of the University of Western Ontario, Canada, mean that this material from a system outside ours could already be in the Oort cloud, a cloud of comets located on the periphery of the solar system.

“We were surprised to discover that the amount of material from Alfa Centauri is not entirely despicable,” he told Space.com Paul Wiegert, one of the authors of the investigation. Given the immensity of space, the researcher continues, “it would not have been a surprise to find that perhaps little or nothing of the material from Alfa Centauri could go to our solar system. The fact that it can be present at levels that we can detect is a real surprise.”

The ejection of material of this star system depends, as in other systems, on the gravitational interaction between the stars and the planets that compose it. These interactions alter the orbits of smaller objects, such as asteroids and comets, which can be “catapults” outwards.

Assuming that Alfa Centauri emits material at a speed comparable to that of the Solar System, according to the simulations developed by Wiegert and his colleague Cole Gregg, there could already be around one million particles more than 100 meters in diameter in the Oort cloud. This amount could increase in an order of magnitude at the time of maximum approximation of Alfa Centauri to the solar system.

Asteroids with a particular “firm”

However, according to the study, the potentially observable fraction of these objects is relatively small, since there is approximately one possibility among one million that one of them approaches the sun to be observed. However, according to Wiegert, simulations could be useful in the future, since they show that asteroids from Alfa Centauri travel to speeds and in quite specific directions.

This means that, in the future, celestial objects were observed with these characteristics, there would be many possibilities to track its origin to Alfa Centauri. “The possibility of studying material from Alfa Centauri is incredibly exciting,” concludes Wiegert. “Finding an asteroid there, in our solar system, would be like receiving a mission sample from another star system, but free.”

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by José Carlos Oliva.