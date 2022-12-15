The validation interrogation of Maruan Naimi’s detention took place: the 23-year-old said he remembered almost nothing of the incident

The Judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of Alessandria carried out the interrogation to validate the detention a Maruan Naimi. The 23-year-old, still hospitalized and guarded in the hospital, said he remembered almost nothing of the accident and not even of the arrest by the Carabinieri. The conditions of two other of the boys who were traveling in the car involved in the accident remain serious.

The whole community of Alexandria he is still completely in shock from what happened at the first light of dawn on Sunday, near the Cantalupo level crossing, on the outskirts of the Piedmont province.

A Peugeot 807 with seven boys aboard, all between the ages of 15 and 23, he first avoided a checkor a Carabinieri patrol and then, in an attempt to escape, is exit off the road breaking through a guard rail and rolling over several times.

In the accident, three boys were killed instantly. They were called Lorenzo Pantuosco aged 23, Lorenzo Vancheri aged 21 and Denise Maspi of 15 years.

The other four suffered more or less serious injuries and traumas. A 21-year-old boy and another 19 are hospitalized in Santi Antonio e Biagio in Alessandria, the second in resuscitation. A 15-year-old girl risks having her left leg amputated. The last, the driveris the one who reported less damagethat today, of course, is at the center of debates.

The words of Maruan Naimi

The boy, at the time of the accident, had a blood alcohol content of 0.75 mg, which means slightly above the limit permitted by law. Now he will have to answer for the crime of multiple road homicide.

Yesterday the investigating judge went to the hospital to subject Maruan Naimi to interrogation by validation of detention. Few leaked news and the answers given by the young man to the judge.

From what is learned, it seems that the 23-year-old you remember almost nothing of the accident and not even of the stop by the Carabinieri.

His lawyers explained that he is still in a state of severe shockboth from the traumas of the accident and from finding out about the disappearance of his friends.

The lawyers explained that it is preferable to keep a low profile, also because in recent days Maruan’s family members have apparently received threats.