The scene also changes before the investigating judge for Ruben Andreoli: his lawyer has requested the support of a psychologist

Yesterday the warrant interrogation was held in prison Ruben Andreoli, the man accused of the aggravated murder of his mother, 72-year-old Nerina Fontana. The 45-year-old did not speak before the investigating judge and made use of the right not to answer. His lawyer asked for the support of a psychologist to help him open up and talk about what happened.

He did not make any statement even inwarrant interrogation which was held in the prison where Ruben Andreoli, the man from Sirmione who last Friday took the life of his mother, 72-year-old Nerina Fontana, is locked up.

He hadn’t said anything even in the interrogation to which the prosecutor on duty had subjected him immediately after the Carabinieri of Desenzano del Garda had him arrested and taken to the barracks.

His defense lawyer, the lawyer, is also in difficulty Matteo Raffaglio.

The latter told that his client she can’t even open up to him. She told him that she remembered nothing of Friday evening and nothing else: “He’s still too shaken and in shock“.

Raffaglio also said that will ask for support from a psychologistwho can help him get Ruben to open up and tell him what happened.

Ruben Andreoli’s crazy gesture

To help the investigators in the reconstruction of what happened late on Friday afternoon, at number 16 of via XXIV Maggio in Colombare di Sirmione, the wife’s testimony by Ruben Andreoli.

The woman, of Ukrainian origins and residing with her husband and mother-in-law, explained that one had been born between the two very heated argument during dinner and that Ruben attacked his mother to the point of pushing and hitting her repeatedly and violently.

He kicked and punched her until he pushed her out onto the balcony, where he continued to attack her, hitting her head on the floor several times.

At the basis of the discussion, according to what has emerged so far, is a trip that the man intended to take together with his wife in Ukraine. A trip that was perhaps the prelude to a permanent transfer.

The old woman objected harshly to this choice of the son to go to a country where, even today, we live in war.