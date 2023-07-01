The arrest of Michelle Causo’s killer validated, the 17-year-old is now in juvenile detention: the funeral of the young victim is next Wednesday

The interrogation for the validation of the arrest of the 17-year-old who last Wednesday took the life of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old stabbed to death in Primavalle, Rome. The young killer is now in juvenile detention, awaiting a hearing. Wednesday the funeral of the victim.

The first step in the long process that lies ahead of the news that has shocked the Roman district of Springvalley and the whole of Italy ended.

From this morning and for four hours, in fact, the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court has submitted to interrogation Michelle Causo’s killer. The Judge reached the subject in the first reception center in via Virginia Anelli and questioned him for about 4 hours. Questions to which the young man seems to have answered.

At the end of the interview, the investigating judge validated the boy’s arrest and the relevant authorities transferred him to the Roman juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo.

The charges for the 17-year-old are of aggravated homicide and of corpse concealment.

When will Michelle Causo’s funeral take place

Credit: Fanpage.it

Once all the tests and the autopsy examination on Michelle Causo’s body had been carried out, the prosecutor gave the go-ahead to the family to organize the funeral rite.

The funeral will be held next Wednesday 4th July in the parish church of Primavalle, in via Torrevecchia.

Family anger

Meanwhile, the ache and the anger of the family members by Michelle. The parents are clamoring for justice for their daughter, explaining that “the State will have to do it, otherwise street justice exists“.

They absolutely do not want to hear the word pardon. In fact, for the 17-year-old’s father, the only way to take the hypothesis into consideration would be to have Michelle back at home, but obviously it is impossible.

Some things don’t pass, I don’t live anymore.

The results of the autopsy

In the past few hours the i first results of the autopsy carried out by the coroners on Michelle’s body.

They would seem 6 stab woundslocated on the victim’s neck, abdomen and back.

As for the results of the toxicological tests, we will have to wait a few more days.