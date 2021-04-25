Thomas Ondarra

The debate on some reforms that our country must undertake is undoubtedly on the table. Brussels demands that, together with a presentation of the projects that are intended to be financed with the Next Generation EU funds, some reforms be presented, particularly in the labor and pension sphere. In the first, the Government is working on changing the contractual modality to go from the huge number of current contracts to three: stable contract, temporary contract (for just cause) and training contract. Regarding the latter, from the ISEAK Foundation we have carried out an investigation whose results we want to share.

Until now, in Spain there are two types of training contracts, established in 1998 in Royal Decree 488/98, namely the apprenticeship contract and the internship contract. The first is intended for young people who have not yet finished their studies, while the second, the internship contract, is intended for young people who have already completed their training (professional or university) and start their working career through an employment contract with a training plan. The law specifies that “a training plan shall be understood to be a structured set of training actions consistent with business activity that includes actions specifically aimed at workers and that includes, at a minimum, the training objectives and content of said actions, as well as the necessary resources for its financing ”. In exchange for this hiring that includes this training plan, the hiring company has the possibility of offering a lower salary than that dictated by the collective agreement and, until 2018, received a bonus for hiring. The minimum duration of this contract is six months, extendable up to two years. Consequently, it is assumed that the contracting company invests in specific human capital through practical training and the cost of this investment is shared between the company and the worker, just as economic theory predicts. If the spirit of the law were complied with, one would expect that this contractual modality would lead to higher levels of stability in the company than a temporary contract of the same duration that does not involve the investment in human capital (nor the salary discount). The company, having invested in the training of the worker, would have a greater incentive to keep it in the company than if it had not done so.

More information

From the ISEAK Foundation we have precisely wanted to know the differences in subsequent job stability between young people whose first work experience has been with an internship contract compared to those with similar characteristics, but whose first work experience is with another temporary contract of the same duration. Looking at the working life of these young people, available in the Social Security records, we obtain very surprising results that we briefly summarize.

In the first place, more than half of those who start their professional life with an internship contract finish that contract before the agreed date. Second, of those who do terminate this contract on the agreed date, approximately one third continue to work in the company, another third change companies and another third fall into unemployment. Surprisingly, among those who continue to work, more permanent contracts sign those who change companies than those who stay in the company where they have done the internship.

Other interesting results show that stability in the same company is clearly higher for those who start with a temporary contract compared to an internship, contrary to what we would have expected if, as the law says, the internship contract has, thanks to the training plan , a component of investment in training in the person hired. On the contrary, if we look at those who change companies, curiously it is observed that those who have had an internship contract move more easily towards a permanent contract than those who had a standard temporary contract. These results lead us to conclude that the internship contract existing today in Spain does not fulfill the purpose for which it was created, which was none other than to provide appropriate practical training to young people with training, which would translate into greater insertion and job stability; On the contrary, it seems that at the moment it is used simply and simply to reduce the labor costs of the company that uses it.

More information

Therefore, at a time like the present, in which the new contractual formulas are being designed, we want to warn about the need to modify the current training contracts, since, as they are designed, they do not fulfill their function. The existence of a training contract for young people, a priori, seems an interesting modality for young people to make a transition between the educational and work stages, but it should only be used by companies that really want to invest in said training plan. If this is not the case, companies should use a stable contract or a temporary contract, if the nature of the work to be carried out is certainly temporary. If a company really incurs costs for the development of the training plan, it makes sense that this investment is subsidized and that young workers, while learning, receive a slightly lower salary. But this training requirement must be explicit, verifiable and supervised. On the other hand, each young person could have this training experience only once since, after this learning, the worker should be prepared to offer their full potential to the company, so a stable contract should then be the norm in their subsequent work episode.

Sara de la Rica and Lucía Gorjón, of the ISEAK Foundation.