The Association of Teaching Interns of the Region of Murcia (Aidmur) has called a protest caravan to demand that “an end to the temporary situation experienced by hundreds of teachers in the Community.” The mobilization, which will take place this Sunday, will consist of a caravan of vehicles and bicycles that will travel through the center of the regional capital, departing from Río de Madera avenue at 10.30 am.

From the collective that groups the temporary teachers, they recall that they have rulings that rule that “there are professors hired in fraud of the law”Therefore, they demand that “any ongoing selection process that compromises the jobs of those affected be paralyzed.”

Aidmur spokesperson, Encarni Martínez, explained that with this call, the interim will demand that “the latest judgments of the European Court of Justice be complied with, which rule that the temporary contracts of teachers are a fraud of the law, since they are places whose role is not temporary, but should have been awarded in due time. This mobilization was also joined by the Platform of Interim and Temporary of the Region of Murcia, the Association of Interim Officials and Labor Contracts of the Community and unions such as Sterm-Intersindical, SIME or SIDI.

On the other hand, the Aidmur spokeswoman recalled that from the Association “the bases of the oppositions to secondary school teachers have already been challenged for not contemplating measures against the covid.” In this regard, he announced that while the safety of the opponents is not guaranteed “they will demand precautionary measures that imply their paralysis.”