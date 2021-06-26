The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, on June 23 in Congress. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

The Government negotiates the reform against the clock to reduce the high rate of temporary employment in the Public Administration. It is one of the measures committed to Brussels and in order to comply with the calendar, it must close an agreement in the coming days with unions and autonomous communities, the administrations with the most public employees in their charge and those with the largest number of temporary employees, about 32 %. The Executive has proposed a new selection process to give stability to temporary public workers — 310,000 according to the Civil Service, 800,000 for unions — many of whom provide their services in sectors as sensitive as health or education.

According to the latest draft sent by the Ministry of Public Function to the unions and autonomous communities, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the intention is to regularize “all structural positions, budgeted for, temporarily and continuously occupied at least in the three years prior to December 31, 2020 ″. One of the ministry’s proposals would allow interns to access the job market even if they do not overcome the opposition.

“The stabilization calls that are published may provide for those people who do not pass the selection process, their inclusion in specific interim exchanges or their integration into existing exchanges”, says the Draft Agreement of general criteria on measures to be applied in matters of temporality in Public Administrations. And he adds: “Those candidates who, having participated in the corresponding selection process, and not having passed this, have obtained the score that the call considers sufficient will be included in these bags.”

The trade union organizations that are at the negotiating table (UGT, CC OO and CSIF) are in favor of this proposal. However, this confection ad hoc The competition-opposition raises suspicions among the other opponents because it gives a certain advantage to the interim over the rest of the candidates. It also does not like many public workers, and especially those who value asking for a change of assignment and fear that those vacant positions will be awarded to interns.

Accumulated experience

The document also details that the mechanism to regularize interns “will be developed through competition-opposition, with an assessment of the competition phase of 40%, in which experience as an employee will be taken into account. public, especially the accumulated and performed in the position or square object of the stabilization ”. Of course, with some peculiarities. This procedure is a mixture of the other two ways in which the State regulates access to the public sector – competitive examinations and merit contests – and each civil servant body must adapt it to its particularities. In addition, it would have some modifications that do not satisfy, for the moment, all parties.

The Government intends to provide the part corresponding to the opposition with 60% of the total value of the test and to give a weight of 40% to the accreditation of the merits. It is in this last part where it is sought to give the years of experience and work accumulated by interns a higher value than other criteria (training, courses taken …), to thus favor their conversion into permanent ones. However, from the union bench they want to raise this second percentage. CSIF considers that work experience should account for 80% of the assessment, that the opposition phase should not be eliminatory – within this model who does not pass it does not access the accreditation of merits -, and that the exam subjects should cover on practical concepts of the work to be performed, and not on theoretical foundations.

The positions between the ministry headed by Miquel Iceta and the unions are close, but positions still need to be brought closer to the autonomous communities, according to sources in the negotiation, who predict that the pact could be closed in the next week. Despite the fact that both channels are on track, time is short: the agreement needs to be closed before the end of the month and ratified, at the latest, at the Council of Ministers on July 6 to meet the deadlines set by Brussels . The next meeting of the Sector Conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 1, and the communities will be able to present their contributions to the draft until Tuesday, June 29.

The tender procedure, the document remarks, will only “have a basic character”, although it must provide “a sufficiently flexible framework of legal security in the scope of all Public Administrations, state, autonomous and local”. Although it is only a framework of minimums, it must generate sufficient consensus among the autonomies so that they do not feel their competences questioned and apply it in the same way. Only in this way, explain sources of the negotiation, could the temporary employment rate be reduced to 8% as has been promised to Europe. Not surprisingly, it is in the autonomous communities and local administrations (especially in education and health) where the highest rates of the public sector are located: 36.6% and 12.28%, respectively, compared to 7.4 % of the Central Administration.

For the new regulatory framework against temporality prepared by the ministry directed by Miquel Iceta, and in which a stabilization process is contemplated for interns who have worked uninterruptedly between 2017 and 2020; and the reform of the Consolidated Text of the Basic Statute of Public Employees (TREBEP), whether effective depends, necessarily, on the approval of the communities. Without its implementation, the temporality will not decrease, and the decrease to 8% that the Government has set as an objective will not be reached before December 31, 2024. Shattering the commitment reached with Brussels, one of the pillars that underpin the reception of European funds.

Competitions held in Valencia in September 2020. Kai Försterling / EFE

“We hope that next week we can reach a great agreement that will lay the foundations to solve the problem of temporary employment in the short and medium term in Asturias and Spain,” acknowledged the Vice President of the Principality, Juan Cofiño, last Thursday after the Sectorial Conference of Public Administration.

Ministerial sources acknowledge the sensitivity of the situation. Ordering a general scheme that does not interfere with the powers of the autonomous communities, and that does not provoke situations that jeopardize the principles of equality, merit and capacity by which access to the public sector is governed is not a simple matter. Not even the will to compensate the temporary workers who are hired as of the entry into force of the new agreement with 33 days per year worked has obtained the approval of the unions. The fact that those who were there before are left out does not like the workers’ representatives, who predict an avalanche of resources for feeling discriminated against.

In the new meeting between the Government, unions and communities, still undated, differences will be ironed out that all parties recognize should be resolved if the hacking of temporary administration that Europe demands is to be carried out within the agreed deadlines.