“There is only one thing worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about,” is a famous quote from Oscar Wilde. We wonder if BMW agrees after the storm of criticism that the brand received a year ago for its heated seat subscription. Only when customers paid extra did BMW activate the already built-in seat heating.

The internet went wild with the information and it rained jokes about turning off the brakes of non-paying customers. At the time, BMW defended the choice to offer seat heating for a fixed monthly amount. Now they seem to have succumbed to the pressure of the big bad internet in Munich. The subscription has disappeared from the website and the seat heating now always works.

BMW wanted to ‘test how customers react’

The British Coach asks BMW how they want to make sure customers don’t feel they have to pay for options that are expected to be standard. Piet Nota of sales and marketing at BMW says in an answer that they ‘have some experience with that’ and that they ‘test how customers react’.

The ‘test’ with the seat heating subscription could in any case count on a lot of negative reactions on the internet. That is why BMW has canceled the subscription: ‘What we no longer do – and that is a very well-known example – is offering seat heating in this way. It’s in it or it’s not in it. We offer it at the factory and you either have it or you don’t.’

‘People did not pay double for the seat heating subscription’

Nota explains again why they offered the subscription: ‘We thought we were giving the customer an extra service by offering the chance to activate that later, but the user acceptance is not that high. People feel they paid twice – which wasn’t actually true, but perception is reality, I always say. So that was the reason we stopped doing that.’