The internet will be safe and free in CDMX by lawthanks to an expansion of the access points installed by the current administration.

This was announced by the Head of Government, claudia sheinbaum who assured that 11,500 access points will be installed in addition to the existing 21,500.

Although these will be distributed throughout the city, emphasis will be placed on schools having Internet access to guarantee the operation of their computer centers.

‘Teachers, teachers are going to be able to have access to the Internet, which is very important, you see that boys and girls in primary schools are not allowed to carry cell phones; in the high schools there will be both the computer center (which had historically been abandoned for not having an internet connection) and also in a central place of the school there will be a free connection’.

The Head of Government stressed that this CDMX network will be completely secureas will be backed by a group of cybersecurity agents.

In November 2021 The City received the Guinness World Record for having the largest number of free Wi-Fi pointsthen surpassing Moscow with a total of 21,500.

In that year it was mentioned that the goal was to reach 30,000, so with this new expansion the initial goal will be exceeded.

Thanks to this effort, you can find a place to connect from practically any corner, which has guaranteed this service to vulnerable neighborhoods.

