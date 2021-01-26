The Internet network in the home of the MásMóvil group, with which Yoigo, Pepephone and MásMóvil operate, has suffered a service drop this Tuesday, as reported by users from all over Spain on the Downdetector website and later confirmed by these companies. The network has been inoperative for about two and a half hours, until three in the afternoon.

As Pepephone has advanced in social networks, the cause could be an error in the operator’s DNS servers. The avalanche of calls from users has caused the customer service lines of these companies to collapse.