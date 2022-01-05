The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia marks a large-scale campaign to promote fake information about vaccines against coronavirus infection on the Internet. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

“A large-scale campaign has been launched on the Internet to promote false information about the deadly danger of vaccines against a new coronavirus infection, about the imminent extinction of the vaccinated population of the planet, chipping of people, and so on,” the press service said.

The department noted that against the background of such publications, Internet services and Telegram channels are actively functioning, where it is supposedly on a legal basis that it is proposed to purchase certificates and certificates of vaccination, QR codes, results of PCR tests, bypassing contacting medical organizations.