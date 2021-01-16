When Capcom announced a Resident Evil showcase event set for later in January, it did so with a short video that included snippets of gameplay for the upcoming Resident Evil 8, aka Resident Evil Village.

Don? T miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher ( @BlondeNerd ) on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/BSNiFPpkbV – Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) January 14, 2021

And in those snippets of gameplay we see a mysterious, apparently super tall vampire lady – who has in the last few days become something of an internet sensation.

This smiling lady, who wears a white dress and hat, looks creepy as all hell, and not someone you’d want to spend a lot of time with on a cold, dark night. But the internet … well, the internet is having it’s fun.

First up, while Village’s mysterious vampire lady looks tall, upon closer inspection she is extremely tall. In the brief clip below we see her bending down to fit through a door.

In another clip we see her towering over the player alongside a couple of similarly creepy associates.

We don’t know much about the vampire lady yet – or what she may turn out to be. But fans are enjoying the moment, that’s for sure.

(Don’t worry, I won’t include some of the … well, you know, that kind of stuff in this article.)

Me today thinking about Vampire Lady pic.twitter.com/ntciZJCx5w – FABINO (@KinoFabino) January 14, 2021

I love the collective horny vibes RE fans have for the tall vampire lady! The last time that happened was when short haired Alex was revealed and it was just as awesome ?? pic.twitter.com/cWamTcAZlt -? ChaoticClaire? (@ClaireChaotic) January 15, 2021

I don? T know anything about the resident evil vampire lady and I don? T need to pic.twitter.com/yeFp7R4xSR – ludo? (@theesnakebitch) January 15, 2021

Am I the only one who wants tall vampire lady from Resident Evil: Village to step on them? Just me? OK. pic.twitter.com/75ZmTMqbkB – Jessica ???? (@agirlandagame) January 14, 2021

if i don? t die from suffocation by the tall vampire lady on resident evil 8, then what? s the point pic.twitter.com/vdJEnWARkD – ???? (@shtocking) January 15, 2021

Me when I see tall vampire lady in Resident Evil: Village pic.twitter.com/RLquJgTT1o – GallyVision (@gallyintheshell) January 15, 2021

Let the age of Tall Resident Evil lady begin pic.twitter.com/0M51QrG8Nj -? I Simp the Night ????? (@BlackSalander) January 14, 2021

Yo she kinda bad tho … desde r / residentvil



The Tall Lady (art by me!) desde r / residentvil



Clearly, Resident Evil fans have got the hots for Village’s towering vampire lady. Here’s hoping she doesn’t end up driving a stake through our hearts.