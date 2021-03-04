A group of teenagers use their mobile phones. Adolescent Content / Ella Fields / Getty Images

In recent years, the digital divide between adolescents has narrowed: today both they and they spend, on average, the same time connected to the Internet. What does vary is their use of the Internet. Different investigations have detected a worrying trend: the number of adolescent girls who access content related to ways to lose weight, self-harm, hate messages and even suicide is higher than the number of teenage boys. The data varies depending on the report, but the trend is clear: the Internet is a more hostile place …